February 27, 2024 at 02:32 am EST

JAKARTA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Indonesia's palm oil and palm oil kernel exports in 2023 stood at 32.2 million metric tons, chairman of the Indonesia Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina, Dewi Kurniawati Writing by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)