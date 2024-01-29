Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose amid anticipation of more strong earnings.

Willscot Mobile Mini Holdings struck a roughly $3 billion deal to acquire McGrath RentCorp in a bet on the growing appetite for portable buildings and storage containers.

3M said participation in its $6 billion settlement of allegations that its earplugs caused hearing loss among veterans is on pace to exceed the 98% threshold required by the agreement.

New-vehicle sales in January are likely to rise from a year earlier, but lag the December tally, according to market-research firm Cox Automotive.

Renault said it has decided to cancel the initial public offering of its electric-car unit Ampere partly due to equity-market conditions.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-29-24 1715ET