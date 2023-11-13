Stock RNO RENAULT
PDF Report : Renault

Renault Stock price

Equities

RNO

FR0000131906

Auto & Truck Manufacturers

Real-time Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 11:35:16 2023-11-13 am EST 		Intraday chart for Renault 5-day change 1st Jan Change
34.20 EUR +0.56% -1.27% +9.34%
11:27am European Midday Briefing : Week Ahead Heralds Key Inflation Prints DJ
11:22am BMW investigates allegations against Moroccan cobalt supplier DP
Financials

Sales 2023 * 53.32 B 56.98 B Sales 2024 * 55.80 B 59.63 B Capitalization 9,198 M 9,830 M
Net income 2023 * 3,659 M 3,910 M Net income 2024 * 3,404 M 3,638 M EV / Sales 2023 *
0,11x
Net cash position 2023 * 3,118 M 3,332 M Net cash position 2024 * 4,857 M 5,191 M EV / Sales 2024 *
0,08x
P/E ratio 2023 *
2,67x
P/E ratio 2024 *
2,67x
Employees 105,812
Yield 2023 *
4,61%
Yield 2024 *
6,47%
Free-Float 62.91%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data

Chart Renault

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about Renault

Renault Shareholders to Meet Wednesday to Consider Ampere IPO MT
RENAULT SA : Barclays gives a Neutral rating ZD
Renault's South Korean Arm to Start EV Production in Busan in 2025 MT
EU Parliament agrees position on Euro 7 emissions standard DP
Renault Group and Nissan Forge Ahead with New Alliance, Implementing Revised Shareholding Agreement MT
Renault Earns EUR654 Million from Nissan Motor in Q3 MT
Nissan more than doubles Q2 operating profit, beating estimates RE
Factbox-What you need to know about Ampere, Renault's EV unit RE
Renault's Ampere unveils new logo and complete executive team ahead of IPO RE
US lawmakers want Biden to hike tariffs on Chinese-made vehicles RE
Renault, Nissan Complete Deal to Rebalance Auto Alliance MT
Renault cuts Nissan stake to 15% after transferring shares to trust RE
Renault, Nissan Near Deal to Rebalance Cross-shareholdings MT
Analyst Recommendations on Renault

RENAULT SA : Barclays gives a Neutral rating ZD
RENAULT SA : Bernstein keeps its Buy rating ZD
RENAULT SA : Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral ZD
Oddo BHF Trims Renault PT, Keeps Outperform Rating MT
RENAULT : Q3 23: destocking dealerships, holding targets and IPO talks Alphavalue
Press releases Renault

RENAULT GROUP AND NISSAN ANNOUNCE THE COMPLETION OF THEIR AGREEMENTS FRAMING THE FOUNDATIONS OF THE NEW CHAPTER OF THE ALLIANCE AQ
Renault Group and Nissan announce the completion of their agreements framing the foundations of the new chapter of the Alliance AQ
Renault : Document AMF CP. 2023E937511 PU
Japanese automaker Nissan's profits zoom on strong sales, favorable exchange rates AQ
Renault Group: Nissan's contribution to Renault Group's Q3 2023 earnings GL
News in other languages on Renault

RENAULT PREPARE UNE NOUVELLE PETITE VOITURE ELECTRIQUE ABORDABLE QUI DEVRAIT ETRE FABRIQUEE EN SLOVENIE-SOURCES
BMW prüft Vorwürfe gegen marokkanischen Kobalt-Zulieferer
WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 24. November 2023
WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 24. November 2023
Euro 7: les industriels rassurés par la position du Parlement européen
Quotes and Performance

1 day+0.43%
1 week-1.40%
Current month+3.33%
1 month-5.79%
3 months-8.93%
6 months+2.21%
Current year+9.19%
Highs and lows

1 week
33.15
Extreme 33.15
34.63
1 month
31.32
Extreme 31.32
37.44
Current year
31.19
Extreme 31.185
43.96
1 year
31.05
Extreme 31.045
43.96
3 years
20.47
Extreme 20.465
43.96
5 years
12.77
Extreme 12.77
66.73
10 years
12.77
Extreme 12.77
100.80
Managers and Directors - Renault

Managers TitleAgeSince
Luca de Meo CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 56 2020
Thierry Pieton DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO 53 2016
Luc Julia CTO
 Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer 57 2021
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Pierre Fleuriot BRD
 Director/Board Member 69 2018
Jean-Dominique Senard CHM
 Chairman 70 2019
Annette Winkler BRD
 Director/Board Member 64 2019
ETFs positioned on Renault

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
DEKA STOXX EUROPE STRONG VALUE 20 UCITS ETF - EUR ETF Deka STOXX Europe Strong Value 20 UCITS ETF - EUR
5.74% 23 M€ -0.76%
ISHARES SELF-DRIVING EV AND TECH ETF - D - USD ETF iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF - D - USD
4.29% 308 M€ -5.00%
L&G BATTERY VALUE-CHAIN UCITS ETF - USD ETF L&G Battery Value-Chain UCITS ETF - USD
4.08% 719 M€ -2.17%
GLOBAL X BATTERY TECH & LITHIUM ETF - AUD ETF Global X Battery Tech & Lithium ETF - AUD
4.07% 315 M€ -0.38% -
ISHARES STOXX EUROPE 600 AUTOMOBILES & PARTS UCITS ETF (DE) (ACC) - EUR ETF iShares STOXX Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts UCITS ETF (DE) (Acc) - EUR
3.05% 7 M€ +13.26% -
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-13 34.20 +0.56% 518 278
23-11-10 34.01 -0.32% 519,951
23-11-09 34.12 +0.72% 778,486
23-11-08 33.87 +0.95% 733,145
23-11-07 33.55 -3.13% 993,245

Real-time Euronext Paris, November 13, 2023 at 11:22 am EST

Company Profile

Renault is one of the world's leading automobile constructors. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of vehicles (93.6%): nearly 2.1 million passenger and commercial vehicles sold in 2022, distributed by brand between Renault (1,415,646 units), Dacia (573,837), Renault Korea Motors (51,083), Alpine (3,546), EVeasy (6,987) and Mobilize (75); - services (6.4%): financing services for vehicle sales (purchasing, renting, leasing, etc.; RCI Banque), related services (maintenance, warranty extension, assistance, etc.) and mobility services. At the end of 2022, the group had 34 industrial sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (29.8%), Europe (47.1%), Americas (9.4%), Asia/Pacific (5.8%), Eurasia (4.1%), Africa and Middle East (3.8%).
Sector
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
Calendar
2023-11-15 - Capital Markets Day
Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Renault

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
34.01EUR
Average target price
51.59EUR
Spread / Average Target
+51.71%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Auto & Truck Manufacturers

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
RENAULT Stock Renault
+9.19% 9 814 M $
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION Stock Toyota Motor Corporation
+55.42% 250 B $
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG Stock Mercedes-Benz Group AG
-8.11% 63 309 M $
BMW AG Stock BMW AG
+10.15% 61 648 M $
VOLKSWAGEN AG Stock Volkswagen AG
-10.08% 58 891 M $
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. Stock Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
+54.70% 51 306 M $
FORD MOTOR COMPANY Stock Ford Motor Company
-15.65% 39 469 M $
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY Stock General Motors Company
-19.68% 36 771 M $
TATA MOTORS LIMITED Stock Tata Motors Limited
+68.28% 28 794 M $
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY Stock Hyundai Motor Company
+14.77% 28 396 M $
Other Auto & Truck Manufacturers
