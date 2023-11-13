Renault Stock price
Equities
RNO
FR0000131906
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
|
Real-time
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|34.20 EUR
|+0.56%
|-1.27%
|+9.34%
|11:27am
|European Midday Briefing : Week Ahead Heralds Key Inflation Prints
|DJ
|11:22am
|BMW investigates allegations against Moroccan cobalt supplier
|DP
|Sales 2023 *
|53.32 B 56.98 B
|Sales 2024 *
|55.80 B 59.63 B
|Capitalization
|9,198 M 9,830 M
|Net income 2023 *
|3,659 M 3,910 M
|Net income 2024 *
|3,404 M 3,638 M
|EV / Sales 2023 *
0,11x
|Net cash position 2023 *
|3,118 M 3,332 M
|Net cash position 2024 *
|4,857 M 5,191 M
|EV / Sales 2024 *
0,08x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
2,67x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
2,67x
|Employees
|105,812
|Yield 2023 *
4,61%
|Yield 2024 *
6,47%
|Free-Float
|62.91%
More Fundamentals
|1 day
|+0.43%
|1 week
|-1.40%
|Current month
|+3.33%
|1 month
|-5.79%
|3 months
|-8.93%
|6 months
|+2.21%
|Current year
|+9.19%
1 week
33.15
34.63
1 month
31.32
37.44
Current year
31.19
43.96
1 year
31.05
43.96
3 years
20.47
43.96
5 years
12.77
66.73
10 years
12.77
100.80
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
Luca de Meo CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|56
|2020
Thierry Pieton DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|53
|2016
Luc Julia CTO
|Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer
|57
|2021
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Pierre Fleuriot BRD
|Director/Board Member
|69
|2018
|Chairman
|70
|2019
Annette Winkler BRD
|Director/Board Member
|64
|2019
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|5.74%
|23 M€
|-0.76%
|4.29%
|308 M€
|-5.00%
|4.08%
|719 M€
|-2.17%
|4.07%
|315 M€
|-0.38%
|-
|3.05%
|7 M€
|+13.26%
|-
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-13
|34.20
|+0.56%
|518 278
|23-11-10
|34.01
|-0.32%
|519,951
|23-11-09
|34.12
|+0.72%
|778,486
|23-11-08
|33.87
|+0.95%
|733,145
|23-11-07
|33.55
|-3.13%
|993,245
Real-time Euronext Paris, November 13, 2023 at 11:22 am EST
More about the company
Renault is one of the world's leading automobile constructors. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of vehicles (93.6%): nearly 2.1 million passenger and commercial vehicles sold in 2022, distributed by brand between Renault (1,415,646 units), Dacia (573,837), Renault Korea Motors (51,083), Alpine (3,546), EVeasy (6,987) and Mobilize (75); - services (6.4%): financing services for vehicle sales (purchasing, renting, leasing, etc.; RCI Banque), related services (maintenance, warranty extension, assistance, etc.) and mobility services. At the end of 2022, the group had 34 industrial sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (29.8%), Europe (47.1%), Americas (9.4%), Asia/Pacific (5.8%), Eurasia (4.1%), Africa and Middle East (3.8%).
SectorAuto & Truck Manufacturers
Calendar
2023-11-15 - Capital Markets Day
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
34.01EUR
Average target price
51.59EUR
Spread / Average Target
+51.71%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+9.19%
|9 814 M $
|+55.42%
|250 B $
|-8.11%
|63 309 M $
|+10.15%
|61 648 M $
|-10.08%
|58 891 M $
|+54.70%
|51 306 M $
|-15.65%
|39 469 M $
|-19.68%
|36 771 M $
|+68.28%
|28 794 M $
|+14.77%
|28 396 M $