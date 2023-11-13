Stock A005380 HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
PDF Report : Hyundai Motor Company

Hyundai Motor Company Stock price

Equities

A005380

KR7005380001

Auto & Truck Manufacturers

End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange
 06:00:00 2023-11-12 pm EST 		Intraday chart for Hyundai Motor Company 5-day change 1st Jan Change
173,300.00 KRW -0.23% -0.06% +14.77%
06:11pm Hyundai Motor America to Raise Alabama, Georgia Employees Hourly Wages DJ
08:21am KDI Forecasts 2.2% Growth for South Korean Economy in 2024 MT
Financials

Sales 2023 * 162,951 124 Sales 2024 * 167,479 127 Capitalization 37,404 B 28.35 B
Net income 2023 * 12,667 10 Net income 2024 * 11,682 9 EV / Sales 2023 *
0,75x
Net Debt 2023 * 84,772 64 Net Debt 2024 * 81,509 62 EV / Sales 2024 *
0,71x
P/E ratio 2023 *
3,48x
P/E ratio 2024 *
3,73x
Employees 63,020
Yield 2023 *
6,50%
Yield 2024 *
6,17%
Free-Float 71.59%
Chart Hyundai Motor Company

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about Hyundai Motor Company

Hyundai Motor America to Raise Alabama, Georgia Employees Hourly Wages DJ
KDI Forecasts 2.2% Growth for South Korean Economy in 2024 MT
Dampened Investor Sentiment Drags South Korean Shares Lower MT
HD Korea Shipbuilding Secures 222 Billion Won Contract for Two Oil Tankers in Liberia MT
Hyundai Motor breaks ground on $1.5 bln EV plant in South Korea RE
Denmark's Torm to Purchase Eight Tankers for $399 Million MT
Italy's Idra wins Volvo Cars contract for largest casting machine RE
Hyundai Department Store's Net Income Slides in Q3 MT
Beijing Hyundai Motor Reduces Asking Price for Auto Plant in China MT
Hyundai Motor Group air taxi unit plans US manufacturing facility RE
Jaiwon Shin, Hyundai/ Supernal: Our flying cabs will take off in 2028 MT
Saudi Aramco Profit Falls on Lower Oil Prices, Volumes -- Commodities Roundup DJ
Wärtsilä to Supply Cargo Handling Systems for Five New LPG Carrier Vessels MT
Hyundai Home Shopping Network's Q3 Net Income Plunges 41.1% MT
South Korean shares fall after four straight sessions of gain RE
Analyst Recommendations on Hyundai Motor Company

Hyundai Motor Securities Upgrades KakaoBank's Rating to Buy on Positive Loan Growth Outlook MT
South Korean stocks, currency plunge on US rating downgrade RE
Nomura Adjusts Hyundai Motor’s Price Target to 310,000 Won From 230,000 Won, Keeps at Buy MT
Nomura Adjusts Hyundai Motor's Price Target to KRW230,000 From KRW290,000, Keeps at Buy MT
Hyundai Motor's Luxury Unit Genesis Electrified G80 Secures Highest IIHS Crash Safety Rating MT
Press releases Hyundai Motor Company

Hyundai Motor Advances Electrification Vision with New EV-dedicated Plant in Ulsan, Building on Its Brand Heritage AQ
Hyundai Motor Group Draws Attention to Busan' s Bid for 2030 World Expo with Large-Scale Outdoor Advertisement in Paris AQ
Hyundai Motor Group Tallies 11 Wins at the 2023 Newsweek Autos Awards AQ
Hyundai Motor and MMCA Unveil PROJECT HASHTAG 2023, Examining the Interconnectedness between Humanity, Nature, Science, and Technology AQ
Hyundai Motor : October 2023 Sales Results PU
News in other languages on Hyundai Motor Company

Constructeurs automobiles : ralentissement en vue
Deutscher Automarkt wächst im Oktober um knapp 5 Prozent
Deutscher Automarkt wächst im Oktober um knapp 5 Prozent
Hold - MIDDAY BRIEFING - Unternehmen und Märkte
Tesla: Les ventes de VE fabriqués en Chine chutent de 2,6% sur un mois en octobre
Quotes and Performance

1 day-0.23%
1 week-0.06%
Current month+2.12%
1 month-7.82%
3 months-9.03%
6 months-16.88%
Current year+14.77%
Highs and lows

1 week
172 800.00
Extreme 172800
179 000.00
1 month
169 300.00
Extreme 169300
193 000.00
Current year
154 000.00
Extreme 154000
211 500.00
1 year
150 500.00
Extreme 150500
211 500.00
3 years
150 500.00
Extreme 150500
289 000.00
5 years
65 000.00
Extreme 65000
289 000.00
10 years
65 000.00
Extreme 65000
289 000.00
Managers and Directors - Hyundai Motor Company

Managers TitleAgeSince
Jae Hoon Chang CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 59 2021
Eui-Sun Chung CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 53 -
José Munoz PSD
 President 58 2019
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Eugene M Ohr BRD
 Director/Board Member 55 2019
Eui-Sun Chung CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 53 -
Chi-Won Yoon BRD
 Director/Board Member 64 2019
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-12 173,300.00 -0.23% 320 594
23-11-10 173,700.00 -0.57% 255,065
23-11-09 174,700.00 -0.06% 384,071
23-11-08 174,800.00 -0.74% 395,162
23-11-07 176,100.00 -1.01% 532,443

End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange, November 12, 2023

Company Profile

Hyundai Motor Co is a Korea-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of automobiles. The Company operates its business through three segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles including large commercial vehicles, small commercial vehicles, passenger cars, recreational vehicles (RVs), among others; and eco-friendly vehicles such as hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), electric vehicle (EVs) and Plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs). The segment also provides automotive maintenance services and related parts. The Financial segment provides financial services including installment financing, lease, credit cards. The Other segment is engaged in the manufacture of railway vehicles and systems, as well as the provision of the train maintenance services. The Company is also developing autonomous driving software.
Sector
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
Calendar
2024-01-24 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Hyundai Motor Company

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
30
Last Close Price
173,300.00KRW
Average target price
262,233.33KRW
Spread / Average Target
+51.32%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Auto & Truck Manufacturers

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY Stock Hyundai Motor Company
+14.77% 28 396 M $
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION Stock Toyota Motor Corporation
+55.42% 250 B $
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG Stock Mercedes-Benz Group AG
-7.82% 63 309 M $
BMW AG Stock BMW AG
+10.46% 61 648 M $
VOLKSWAGEN AG Stock Volkswagen AG
-9.76% 58 891 M $
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. Stock Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
+54.70% 51 306 M $
FORD MOTOR COMPANY Stock Ford Motor Company
-15.40% 39 469 M $
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY Stock General Motors Company
-19.60% 36 771 M $
TATA MOTORS LIMITED Stock Tata Motors Limited
+68.28% 28 794 M $
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED Stock Great Wall Motor Company Limited
+7.28% 26 958 M $
Other Auto & Truck Manufacturers
