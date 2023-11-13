Hyundai Motor Company Stock price
A005380
KR7005380001
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|173,300.00 KRW
|-0.23%
|-0.06%
|+14.77%
|06:11pm
|Hyundai Motor America to Raise Alabama, Georgia Employees Hourly Wages
|DJ
|08:21am
|KDI Forecasts 2.2% Growth for South Korean Economy in 2024
|MT
|Sales 2023 *
|162,951 124
|Sales 2024 *
|167,479 127
|Capitalization
|37,404 B 28.35 B
|Net income 2023 *
|12,667 10
|Net income 2024 *
|11,682 9
|EV / Sales 2023 *
0,75x
|Net Debt 2023 *
|84,772 64
|Net Debt 2024 *
|81,509 62
|EV / Sales 2024 *
0,71x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
3,48x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
3,73x
|Employees
|63,020
|Yield 2023 *
6,50%
|Yield 2024 *
6,17%
|Free-Float
|71.59%
|1 day
|-0.23%
|1 week
|-0.06%
|Current month
|+2.12%
|1 month
|-7.82%
|3 months
|-9.03%
|6 months
|-16.88%
|Current year
|+14.77%
1 week
172 800.00
179 000.00
1 month
169 300.00
193 000.00
Current year
154 000.00
211 500.00
1 year
150 500.00
211 500.00
3 years
150 500.00
289 000.00
5 years
65 000.00
289 000.00
10 years
65 000.00
289 000.00
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
Jae Hoon Chang CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|59
|2021
Eui-Sun Chung CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|53
|-
José Munoz PSD
|President
|58
|2019
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Eugene M Ohr BRD
|Director/Board Member
|55
|2019
Eui-Sun Chung CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|53
|-
Chi-Won Yoon BRD
|Director/Board Member
|64
|2019
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-12
|173,300.00
|-0.23%
|320 594
|23-11-10
|173,700.00
|-0.57%
|255,065
|23-11-09
|174,700.00
|-0.06%
|384,071
|23-11-08
|174,800.00
|-0.74%
|395,162
|23-11-07
|176,100.00
|-1.01%
|532,443
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange, November 12, 2023
Hyundai Motor Co is a Korea-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of automobiles. The Company operates its business through three segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles including large commercial vehicles, small commercial vehicles, passenger cars, recreational vehicles (RVs), among others; and eco-friendly vehicles such as hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), electric vehicle (EVs) and Plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs). The segment also provides automotive maintenance services and related parts. The Financial segment provides financial services including installment financing, lease, credit cards. The Other segment is engaged in the manufacture of railway vehicles and systems, as well as the provision of the train maintenance services. The Company is also developing autonomous driving software.
SectorAuto & Truck Manufacturers
Calendar
2024-01-24 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
30
Last Close Price
173,300.00KRW
Average target price
262,233.33KRW
Spread / Average Target
+51.32%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+14.77%
|28 396 M $
|+55.42%
|250 B $
|-7.82%
|63 309 M $
|+10.46%
|61 648 M $
|-9.76%
|58 891 M $
|+54.70%
|51 306 M $
|-15.40%
|39 469 M $
|-19.60%
|36 771 M $
|+68.28%
|28 794 M $
|+7.28%
|26 958 M $