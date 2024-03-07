Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose sharply as traders rotated into economically sensitive sectors ahead of jobs data.

General Electric rose amid optimism about the upcoming GE Aerospace, which unveiled a $15 billion stock-repurchase program.

An investigation by chemicals firm Chemours revealed the Teflon maker's top executives shifted cash flows at year-end to hit targets that determined their annual stock and bonus awards.

New jobless claims have ranged from 189,000 to 227,000 per week in the first three months of 2024, a remarkably low level from a historical perspective.

Electric-vehicle startup Rivian Automotive unveiled a new, cheaper battery-powered SUV, which the company hopes will be a springboard for its sales. Tesla shares ticked up but remained down about 28% year-to-date.

