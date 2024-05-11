BAGHDAD, May 11 (Reuters) - Iraq's ministry of oil has launched 29 oil and gas projects in 12 governorates within the fifth and sixth licensing rounds, the state news agency reported on Saturday.

"Today marks the culmination of great efforts made by Iraq's oil ministry that will have a significant impact on our national economy", Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said, adding that gas burning would stop within three to five years. (Reporting by Moayed Kenany, Clauda Tanios and Adam Makary; Editing by Alison Williams and Mark Potter)