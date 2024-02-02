0.9% last month to $2.1 trillion, the Commerce Department reported Thursday. Spending on construction rose every month in 2023. (MarketWatch) Remittances to Mexico rose 7.6% last year to a record $63.3 billion, but the strength in the Mexican peso meant a 5.3% decline in local currency terms, Goldman Sachs's chief Latin America economist Alberto Ramos said in a note. (Dow Jones Newswires) Consumer confidence in New Zealand rose in January amid growing confidence inflation is in retreat and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will have no need to raise interest rates further . Confidence rose 1 point last month to 93.6, according to a survey by the ANZ Bank and pollster Roy Morgan. Feedback Loop

