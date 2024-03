TOKYO, March 29 (Reuters) - Japanese retail sales rose 4.6% in February from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

That was above the median market forecast for a 3.0% rise.

To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry at: http://www.meti.go.jp/english/statistics/tyo/syoudou/index.html (Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto)