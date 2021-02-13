Log in
Japan's Fermented Superfood "Nuka" Rice Bran in a Tube Arrives in the US

02/13/2021 | 03:04pm EST
GIFU, Feb. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Kohsei Foods Co., Ltd. Will begin the sales of rice bran products, traditionally used for fermenting in Japan, in the US on January 1st, 2021. The “Nuka” rice bran made by the company has been fermented using the lactic acid in a convenient and hygienic tube form.

The CEO of the company, Daizo Satomura, indicated that “Nuka” rice bran is a convenient way of getting the nutrients in your diet given its unique tube packaging.

“Nuka rice bran has been produced in such a way that it is compact and easy-to-use. In addition, the squeeze tube packaging makes this a hygienic way to add flavor when handling fish or meat. We are glad that we have begun its sales in the USA.” 

Rice Bran in a Tube is a convenient way to incorporate nutrients into your diet given its high nutritional value. Over 90% of the nutrients in rice is contained in the bran used in nuka; these seep into the vegetables to make highly nutritious pickle.

Apart from experiencing an improved gut health due to the process of lacto-fermentation which releases lactic acid, the rice bran is a great immune booster given that it builds healthier intestine. It also contains vitamins and minerals that are good for the skin. 

To prepare it, one needs to place 3.5oz (100g) of well-washed vegetable on the top of the plastic wrap and squeeze the rice bran tube out about 4.7in (12cm) twice on the vegetable. You can than wrap it in a plastic wrap and spread the rice bran over the vegetables. After soaking it in the refrigerator overnight, rinse with water before eating it. 

Amazon Product Link:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08PCWPG6F?ref=myi_title_dp&th=1

About Kohsei Foods Co., Ltd.

Established in 1959. Pickles, rice koji, amazake—the Japanese culture of fermented food has been treasured and passed down over many centuries. Keeping food preserved for longer, adding to their nutritional value, and making them more delicious, these superfoods were brought into being by the process of nature and the knowledge of our ancestors, and have been the backbone of Japanese peoples’ health over the ages. We launched our line of products so anyone can easily make all kinds of fermented foods at home—for those who want healthy food that tastes great, for those who want the touch of the homemade in their food no matter how busy they are. Happiness while cooking, smiles when eating. We want to keep the magic of Japanese cuisine alive for generations to come.

For inquiries from customers and the press regarding this release, please contact:

Global brand Inc. / JAPAN

+81-80-9644-4222

Website: http://globalbrand.co.jp/usa/

Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/Global-Brand-102715218383091?_rdc=1&_rdr

Instagram: https://instagram.com/global.brand_

For the original news story, please visit https://www.prdistribution.com/news/japan-s-fermented-superfood-nuka-rice-bran-in-a-tube-arrives-in-the-us.html


Media Company: Global Brand, Inc.
Media Name: Takahiro Yamada 
Media Phone: +81-(0)52-686-2095. 
Media Email: support_globalbrand@customers.prdistribution.org

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
