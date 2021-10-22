Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

K-pop megaband BTS drops Sony for Universal - WSJ

10/22/2021 | 08:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Members of K-pop boy band BTS pose for photographs during a news conference promoting their new album

(Reuters) -South Korean megaband BTS has replaced Sony Music's Columbia Records with Universal Music Group as its distribution and marketing partner, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing the music group's manager.

The Grammy-nominated, seven-member band shot to global fame after the release of its English songs "Butter," "Permission to Dance" and others.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, the Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/bts-drops-sony-for-universal-11634903732?page=1.

Universal, whose other hit singers and catalogues include Justin Bieber and The Beatles, was spun off by France's Vivendi last month.

Hybe Co Ltd, which manages BTS, Sony Music and Universal Music Group did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:44aPowell Imposes Personal-Investing Restrictions on Fed Officials; Turkey's Central Bank Cuts Rate
DJ
08:39aK-pop megaband BTS drops Sony for Universal - WSJ
RE
08:26aTED ROGERS : Ousted Rogers Communications chairman strikes back with plans to rejig board
RE
08:23aSchlumberger quarterly profit rises as oilfield services demand recovers
RE
08:23aIndia's Paytm gets regulator approval for IPO -source
RE
08:12aEuropean industry calls for EU/China talks on magnesium shortages
RE
08:04aVans sneaker maker VF sales stumble on supply hurdles
RE
08:02aJapan aims for 36-38% of energy to come from renewables by 2030
RE
07:49aFormer Deutsche Bank whistleblower awarded $200m record payout, sources say
RE
07:42aAmEx beats profit estimates on spending recovery as pandemic curbs ease
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Intel : shares sink as third-quarter sales miss estimates
2Exclusive-Apple's talks with Chinese battery makers CATL and BYD mostly..
3PayPal : Stocks stumble for PayPal as $45bn Pinterest valuation raises ..
4U.S. says firms may meet chip data request amid Taiwan, South Korea con..
5Medistim : Results for the Third Quarter 2021

HOT NEWS