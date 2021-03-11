Log in
KRISPY KREME® Introduces NEW Luck O' the Doughnuts Collection to Give Fans a Taste O' Luck this St. Patrick's Day

All guests wearing green get one free O’riginal Glazed Doughnut March 16 & 17

This St. Patrick’s Day … we’re all in luck! Krispy Kreme is bringing a taste o’ luck to guests with the introduction of its NEW Luck O’ the Doughnuts Collection and return of the fan favorite green O’riginal Glazed Doughnut.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210311005065/en/

All guests wearing green get one free O’riginal Glazed Doughnut March 16 & 17 (Photo: Business Wire)

Available beginning March 11 at participating shops across the U.S., the Luck O’ the Doughnuts Collection includes four new doughnuts designed with charms for luck:

  • Lucky Gold Coin Doughnut – An Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in white icing, decorated with a green icing swirl and sprinkled with lucky gold coins. ​
  • Lucky Sprinkles Doughnut – An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in green icing and topped with a festive shamrock sprinkle blend. ​
  • Lucky Unicorn Doughnut – An Original Glazed doughnut filled with KREME™, dipped in white icing and hand decorated to resemble a magical unicorn. ​
  • Lucky Leprechaun Doughnut – A doughnut filled with Cookies and Kreme, dipped in green icing, decorated with plaid icing stripes and topped with a Leprechaun Hat sugar piece.

On March 16 and 17, Krispy Kreme is also bringing back its beloved O’riginal Glazed Doughnut – an Original Glazed doughnut gone green, available by the dozen. Guests who visit Krispy Kreme shops wearing green (in-shop, pick-up or drive-thru) can receive one FREE O’riginal Glazed Doughnut, no purchase necessary.

“Come get a taste of our Luck O’ the Doughnuts Collection now through St. Patrick’s Day. And to top it off, on March 16th and 17th, you’ll get a free, delicious green O’riginal Glazed doughnut if you wear green!” said Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena.

Share your taste o’ luck with Krispy Kreme’s Luck O’ the Doughnuts Collection and the O’riginal Glazed Doughnut by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme. Learn more about Krispy Kreme’s Luck O’ the Doughnuts Collection and O’riginal Glazed Doughnut by visiting www.krispykreme.com/promos/stpatricksday.

About Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation

Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation is a global retailer of premium-quality sweet treats, including its signature Original Glazed® doughnut. Headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C., the company has offered the highest-quality doughnuts and great-tasting coffee since it was founded in 1937. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is proud of its Fundraising program, which for decades has helped non-profit organizations raise millions of dollars in needed funds. Krispy Kreme doughnuts can be found in approximately 12,000 grocery, convenience and mass merchant stores in the U.S. The Company has nearly 1,400 retail shops in 33 countries. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme, and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.


© Business Wire 2021
