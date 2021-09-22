Log in
Krud Kutter Named 2021 Safer Choice Partner of the Year

09/22/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
Rust-Oleum brand of cleaners earns EPA recognition

Krud Kutter, a line of cleaning products from Rust-Oleum, has been chosen as a 2021 Safer Choice Partner of the Year by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The announcement was made today as part of Pollution Prevention (P2) week. Krud Kutter won in the Formulator/Manufacturer category.

The EPA said Krud Kutter earned the recognition by increasing its offering of Safer Choice-certified products by 19% and by focusing on using concentrates and refillable bottles to reduce plastic use and emissions. Additionally, Rust-Oleum displays the Safer Choice logo on all Safer Choice-certified products as well as on web pages, Facebook, Instagram, and catalog pages.

“We work hard to create products that are tough on krud but gentle on nature,” said Melissa Grimm, brand director for cleaners at Rust-Oleum. “We’re thrilled and honored to be recognized by the EPA for those efforts.”

The EPA also noted that Rust-Oleum has moved most of their production closer to distribution centers to reduce the use of fuel and is researching how to increase post-consumer plastic and recycled cardboard in packaging and shipping boxes.

When the Safer Choice label appears on a product, it means the EPA has evaluated every ingredient in the product for potential human health and environmental effects. The product contains only those ingredients that pose the least concern among chemicals in their class.

For more information about the Safer Choice program, visit: http://www.epa.gov/saferchoice.

Click here to learn more about Krud Kutter products.

About Rust-Oleum

For more than a century, Rust-Oleum has been a global leader in manufacturing innovative coatings that empower do-it-yourselfers and professionals alike across categories including small project paints, cleaners, primers, automotive, industrial, high performance coatings and wood care. Its wide breadth of brands and products include such trusted names as Rust-Oleum, Stops Rust®, Painter’s Touch®, Universal®, EpoxyShield®, Varathane®, Zinsser®, Watco®, MultiSpec®, X-I-M®, Krud Kutter®, RockSolid®, Wipe New®, Testors®, Seal-Krete®, Modern Masters®, Moldex®, Whink®, Miracle Sealants®, Roto-Rooter®, Mean Green®, Concrobium®, and Gator® Finishing Products. Visit rustoleum.com for more information. Follow Rust-Oleum on LinkedIn, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2021
