MEDIA ADVISORY: National Law Enforcement Organizations to Announce Largest Police-Community Outreach Project in History on August 31 in Washington, DC

Washington, DC, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As crime escalates and tensions linger, America’s largest and most powerful law enforcement groups are making a united plea for help with a nationwide weekend focused on dialogue, collaboration, solutions, and reconciliation.



WHAT:

Press conference with national law enforcement organizations announcing the 2021 National Faith & Blue Weekend (Faith & Blue). Participants and other law enforcement leaders will be available for interviews immediately following the event.

WHEN:

Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 11:00 am ET - 12:00 pm ET

WHERE:

National Law Enforcement Museum, 444 E Street NW, Washington, DC 20001

WHO:

Fraternal Order of Police – Patrick Yoes, National President

Hispanic American Police Command Officers Association – Chief Don Tijerina, Past President

International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators – Chief Pat Ogden, National President

International Association of Chiefs of Police – Chief Steve Casstevens, Immediate Past President

Major Cities Chiefs Association – Baltimore County Chief Melissa Hyatt, HR Committee Chair

Major County Sheriffs of America – Sheriff Peter Koutoujian, President

National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives – Ms. Kym Craven, Executive Director

National Black Police Association – Lt. Willie Williams, National Chairperson

National District Attorney’s Association – The Hon. Billy West, National President

National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives – Lynda Williams, Immediate Past President

Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association – Matt Silverman, National Executive VP

National Sheriffs’ Association – Jonathan Thompson, Executive Director & CEO

MovementForward, Inc. – Rev. Markel Hutchins, Lead Organizer & CEO, National Faith & Blue Weekend, an initiative of MovementForward, Inc.

FirstNet, Built with AT&T - Former Atlanta Police Chief George Turner, Consultant

Motorola Solutions Foundation - Jack Molloy, Board Member, Motorola Solutions Foundation and EVP of Products, Sales & Services, Motorola Solutions

WHY :

The mission of National Faith & Blue Weekend (Faith & Blue), October 8 - 11, 2021, is to work towards safer, stronger, more just, and unified communities by directly facilitating collaborations between law enforcement officers and residents through the connections of local houses of worship.

Faith & Blue aims to recalibrate police-community relations in the United States through solutions-focused activities jointly organized by faith-based organizations and law enforcement professionals that can be done in-person, socially distanced, and/or virtually. These events include forums and town halls, peace and unity walks/marches, picnics, athletic events, vigils, and other activities that foster an environment of problem-solving, resolution, and reconciliation.

National Faith & Blue Weekend organizers represent every major national law enforcement group and faith tradition in the United States of America. This unprecedented effort is being co-convened by MovementForward, Inc.’s OneCOP initiative and the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office). The effort is the most consolidated police-community engagement project in history. Faith & Blue is sponsored by FirstNet, Built with AT&T and the Motorola Solutions Foundation.

For more information, visit National Faith & Blue Weekend at www.faithandblue.org

