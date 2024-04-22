KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia will offer incentives including exemptions and subsidies on rents and employment passes as well as concessionary tax rates on corporate profits to attract global tech companies, its economy minister said on Monday.

"We want to attract global unicorns to enter Malaysia, so that high-skilled and high-value jobs are created, besides developing a pipeline of future entrepreneurs and senior leaders in tech," Minister Rafizi Ramli said at the KL20 Summit, aimed at launching new policies to support Malaysian start-ups.

