April 18, 2024 at 11:27 am EDT

MALE (Reuters) - A Maldives high court overturned former president Abdulla Yameen's 11-year jail term on Thursday and asked a lower court to restart criminal proceedings against him.

Yameen was convicted in December 2022 of corruption and money laundering over kickbacks from a private company while he was president.

(Reporting by Mohamed Junayd; writing by Sakshi Dayal; editing by Andrew Heavens)