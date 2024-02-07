Stock market news
Swedish central bank sees cuts ahead, but caution needed - minutes
FTSE 100 slips on precious metal miners sell-off, Barratt-Redrow deal
Assa Abloy misses Q4 profit forecast amid residential market slowdown
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day - Wednesday at 4 AM ET
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's central bank could cut rates as early as the first half of this year, but there are risks that inflation might prove stubborn, delaying policy easing, the minutes of the central bank's most recent meeting, published on Wednesday, showed.
China Evergrande: the people behind the indebted developer's overhaul
Uncertainty creeps back into US Treasury market after Fed, blockbuster data