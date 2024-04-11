Producers of metals and other raw materials rose after muted wholesale-inflation data eased fears that the Federal Reserve would postpone rate cuts to 2025.

The producer price index rose 0.2% in March from a month earlier, in line with economists' targets. A surprising up-tick in the consumer-price index reported Wednesday had caused a rout in rate-sensitive stocks.

Global prices for cocoa and coffee have hit all-time highs as severe weather events in West Africa and elsewhere hamper production, the latest sign of how weather patterns could wreak havoc with soft commodities.

04-11-24 1713ET