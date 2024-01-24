Stock prices in London opened higher, with miners leading gains following stimulus measures from China.

EasyJet reported a reduced first-quarter pre-tax loss of £126 million, down from £133 million in the same period last year. Passenger numbers increased by 14% year-over-year. The company expects to reduce its first-half loss despite a £40 million impact from the Middle East conflict.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income and JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income have agreed on a potential merger, aiming to create a company with net assets of over £2.1 billion. The merger is expected to complete by the end of March, pending shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Abrdn has announced plans to cut approximately 10% of its workforce to save costs, aiming for annual savings of £150 million by the end of 2025. The company's assets under management and administration slightly decreased to £494.9 billion as of December 31, with net outflows worsening to £12.4 billion in the second half.

Royal Mail could reduce its delivery days to three per week as part of an overhaul plan suggested by the industry watchdog Ofcom. The universal postal service must modernize due to a significant decline in letter posting, and Ofcom is seeking a national debate on the future of the service.

Flutter Entertainment will delist from Euronext Dublin on January 29 and will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange from the same date.

J D Wetherspoon reported higher sales for the 25-week period and expects its full-year outcome to align with market forecasts.

Next 15 Group anticipates a 3% revenue growth for the fiscal year ending January 31, with net revenue, profit, and EPS all expected to grow.

