May 11, 2024 at 07:59 am EDT

CHISINAU, May 11 (Reuters) - Moldova's consumer price inflation slowed to 3.5% year-on-year in April compared with 18.1% in the same month a year ago, the statistics bureau said on Saturday.

It said in a statement that consumer prices were up by 1.8% in April compared with the previous month.

(Reporting by Alexander Tanas Writing by Olena Harmash Editing by Mark Potter)