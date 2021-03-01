Log in
More Than $1.5 Million in Micro-Grants Aids Colorado Governments

03/01/2021
Colorado SIPA is excited to announce the 2021 micro-grant recipients. Out of a pool of 92 applications, 33 governments received funding, totaling more than $161,000.

The Colorado Statewide Internet Portal Authority (SIPA) has a long history of providing micro-grants for Colorado governments. Since 2010, more than 280 grants and $1.5 million have been awarded to government entities across the state. These micro-grants focus on assisting governments to increase adoption, usage, and safety of online services by placing more information and services online for residents.

“These public-facing projects have the potential to bring incredibly positive benefits to communities from all around our great state. SIPA and its Board of Directors are honored to help Colorado governments use technology to connect with their residents,” said Ajay Bagal, SIPA’s Executive Director.

Recipients include a wide range of state and local governments, from state agencies to municipalities to special districts from around the entire state of Colorado:

Adams County E911 Emergency Telephone Authority • Arvada Police Department • Canon City Fire Protection District • Canon City Public Library • City of Colorado Springs • City of Trinidad • Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing • Colorado Department of Higher Education • Colorado Department of Natural Resources • Colorado Department of Revenue • Colorado Department of Public Safety • Colorado First Conservation District • Evergreen Metropolitan District • Golden History Museum & Park • Huerfano County • Nederland Community Library District • Niwot Sanitation District • Orchard City Irrigation District • Red Feather Mountain Library District • Rico Fire Protection District • San Miguel County BOCC Administration • Town of Fowler • Town of Haxtun • Town of Kremmling • Town of Ophir • Town of Ordway • Town of Wiggins • Upper Pine Fire Protection District

For more information on each grant recipient, view SIPA’s website.

“Our goal is to provide efficient interaction, transparency, and technology services to all Colorado governments and their constituents,” says Mary Kay Hogan, SIPA Board Member and Micro-Grant Committee Chair. “SIPA and the Board of Directors are very proud to invest this money in our communities.”

The next micro-grant cycle will open in the fall of 2021; to learn more about eligibility, criteria, and projected timelines, view SIPA’s website.

About SIPA

Established in 2004 by the Colorado General Assembly, the Statewide Internet Portal Authority (SIPA) is a self-funded government organization created to provide Colorado one-stop access to electronic government (eGovernment) services. SIPA strives to accelerate the adoption of efficient and effective electronic government services by placing more government information and services online to benefit the residents of Colorado. In addition to no-cost portal solutions including websites, payment processing, and event registration setup, SIPA provides cost savings for SaaS technology solutions, consulting, and cyber security assessments. For more information about SIPA, please visit sipa.colorado.gov.


