Huawei Bounces Back From U.S. Sanctions as Profit Doubles

The results are a stunning comeback for the Chinese tech-giant, years after U.S. export controls cut it off from advanced technology.

Tesla's Terrible Quarter Catches Some Analysts Asleep at the Wheel

Whatever delivery number the electric-vehicle maker reports for January through March, it will be well below the 'consensus' on your terminal screen.

Agricultural Giant Syngenta Scraps $9 Billion Listing in China

IPO approvals in mainland China have been largely on hold since last August.

Winnebago Faces Forecasting Challenge as RV Sales Drop From Pandemic Highs

The company best known for its motor homes and camper vehicles says stronger consumer confidence is key to sales growth.

Xiaomi Prices First EV Competitively, Seeks Pole Position in Crowded Market

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has put a lower-than-expected price tag on its first electric vehicle as it joins the fiercely competitive race in China's EV market.

Rohm Proposes Strengthening Chip Tie-Up With Toshiba

Rohm has proposed strengthening a chip tie-up with Toshiba as international competition intensifies in the semiconductor industry.

The Audacious MGM Hack That Brought Chaos to Las Vegas

A gang of young criminals. A more than $30 million ransom. Casinos in disarray. Six days inside the cyberattack that put corporate America on notice.

Elon Musk's xAI to Launch Improved Version of Grok Chatbot

The artificial-intelligence startup will launch an upgraded version of Grok, its rival to OpenAI's ChatGPT, further intensifying the global AI race as interest in chatbots grows.

Country Garden Delays Annual Results

The Chinese property developer has delayed the publication of financial results for 2023 and expects its stock to be put on a trading halt, adding more uncertainty to the outlook for China's real-estate sector.

China Vanke Warns Earnings Could Remain Strained

China Vanke's earnings could remain strained for some time amid the downturn of the Chinese real-estate market, which the developer said led to a sharp drop in net profit last year.

