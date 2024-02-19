Nvidia's Staying Power Is the $2 Trillion Question

The chip maker's AI momentum will depend on staying far enough ahead of competitors to keep pricing strong.

SoftBank's $118 Billion Arm Problem

The Japanese firm may have limited time to solve the challenge presented by its stake in the thriving British chip designer.

TikTok Faces EU Investigation Over Protection of Minors, Harmful Content

The social-media platform could be fined if European officials find it broke new online-content rules.

BYD Shares Rise on Buyback Plan, More Luxury-Model Launches

BYD's Shenzhen-listed shares rose after the Chinese electric-vehicle giant's plans for more share buybacks and luxury-model launches.

Chinese Travel Stocks Rise After Lunar New Year Break

China's travel stocks traded higher after government data showed robust domestic travel during the weeklong Lunar New Year break.

Olam Group Says Audit Committee Has Found No Evidence of Fraud

Olam Group said an audit and risk committee has found no evidence to establish the allegations of a multibillion-dollar fraud by its Nigerian units.

BlueScope Expects Slightly Lower Earnings in Fiscal Second Half

Australian steelmaker BlueScope Steel reported a 27% fall in first-half profit, reflecting weaker prices for its sales, and expects earnings to fall slightly in its second fiscal half.

Air New Zealand Warns on Annual Profits as Conditions Deteriorate

Air New Zealand warned on annual profits as it grapples with weaker bookings than expected, higher costs and the impact of a global recall of hundreds of Pratt & Whitney jet engines.

How the Big Airlines Beat the Budget Guys at Their Own Game

Spirit, Frontier and others reshape their strategies to fight back as big airlines offer superlow fares, loyalty programs and creature comforts.

Tech Leaders Fled San Francisco During the Pandemic. Now, They're Coming Back.

Founders and investors who ditched the Bay Area for Miami and elsewhere are returning to a boom in artificial intelligence and an abundance of tech talent.

