JPMorgan Growth Arm Backs Cyber Business Eye Security

European Union rule changes and a talent shortage are driving investor interest in cybersecurity.

Nvidia's Supercharged Investment Strategy Is About More Than Returns

The chip maker more than tripled its investments last year as the company seeks to stay ahead of AI developments.

Wall Street Predicted a Blockbuster. Now the Drug May Be Withdrawn.

Amylyx's ALS drug failed a late-stage trial, raising questions about the future of the drug and the company itself.

TikTok Crackdown Shifts Into Overdrive, With Sale or Shutdown on Table

Bobby Kotick, the former CEO of Activision, has floated the idea of buying TikTok to potential partners.

Justice Department Opens Probe, Interviews Crew in Alaska Airlines Blowout

The Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation into the Boeing 737 MAX blowout on an Alaska Airlines flight.

LVMH's Arnault Rivals Bezos and Musk in Wealth-and in Media Influence

The French billionaire's luxury conglomerate is in talks to add Paris Match magazine to its stable of media assets.

Surge Pricing Is Coming to More Menus Near You

Restaurants are experimenting with technology that can move prices up and down based on demand and staffing.

A Year After Silicon Valley Bank's Collapse, the Rules Are Still Catching Up

New proposed regulations won't address some root causes of regional banking malaise.

ZTE's Profit Rises as Margins Improve

The Chinese telecommunications equipment maker said its profit came at $1.30 billion for last year, up 15% from 2022.

Sam Altman Rejoins OpenAI Board Along With Three New Directors

An internal investigation concluded that Altman was fit to lead the startup, which is at the center of the artificial-intelligence revolution.

