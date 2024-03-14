NYCB sells consumer loans valued at $899 million in latest move to bolster finances

NYCB also sold a commercial cooperative loan for an undisclosed gain.

Steven Mnuchin Says He Is Putting Together a Group to Buy TikTok

The former Treasury secretary's comments came after the House voted to ban the app in the U.S. or force a sale.

U.S. Steel's stock drops as Biden speaks against buyout by Japan's Nippon Steel

Stock extends losses after President Biden says it's 'vital' for the business to remain in American hands.

JPMorgan Chase fined a total of $348.2 million for 'inadequate' monitoring and market misconduct

Firm said in February that it had self-identified that some trading wasn't being picked up by its surveillance platform

Meta to Replace Widely Used Data Tool-and Largely Cut Off Reporter Access

CrowdTangle has been a source for some embarrassing articles about its Facebook and Instagram. The company says its replacement tool is only for academics and nonprofit researchers.

Dollar General's stock turns lower as inflation is still a problem for customers

Dollar General's stock initially rallied, then turned lower Thursday, after the discount retailer reported a surprise increase in same-store sales for the latest quarter but provided a downbeat profit outlook for the current quarter.

Another Top Credit Suisse Executive Leaves as UBS Integration Takes Hold

Global head of private funds David Klein has moved to TWG, a holding company that manages the investments of Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Mark Walter.

Dick's Sporting Goods Stock Soars After Earnings. Its Dividend Is One Reason Why.

The sporting goods retailer tops quarterly earnings and sales estimates.

Under Armour's Kevin Plank to Take Back CEO Role

Plank served as CEO of Under Armour from 1996 to 2019, and was named executive chair and brand chief early in 2020.

Hilton Bets on College Towns With $210 Million Deal

The lodging giant is acquiring Graduate Hotels, a brand with properties near dozens of college campuses throughout the U.S.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-14-24 1315ET