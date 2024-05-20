Jamie Dimon Says Retirement Is Getting Closer. Finally.

The JPMorgan chief executive says his timeline "isn't five years anymore."

Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein Steps Down

The crypto asset manager is battling an investor exodus from its flagship bitcoin fund.

Key Senate Democrat Sherrod Brown Seeks Ouster of FDIC Chairman

The chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, Brown is the first Senate Democrat to call for replacing FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg.

A $10 Billion Real-Estate Fund Is Bleeding Cash and Running Out of Options

A long line of investors in Starwood Real Estate Income Trust, known as Sreit, want their money back.

Dimon Led Bank CEOs to Fend Off Tougher Capital Rules

Regulators discuss slashing proposed capital requirements in sign of banks' increasing clout.

Meet Salim Ramji, Who Is Going to Oversee the Retirement Assets of Tens of Millions of Americans

The first outsider to run Vanguard needs to win over the Bogleheads. Colleagues say he can.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on Keywords Studios, Experian and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

Crypto Lender Genesis Global Gets Wind-Down Plan Approved

A bankruptcy judge approved a chapter 11 wind-down plan for Genesis that will pay back creditors about 77% of the same digital assets that they lent to the cryptocurrency lender before its bankruptcy filing.

RedBird Banks $4.7 Billion for Dealmaking

The sports, media and financial services investor collects fresh capital amid a flurry of high-profile deals.

Private Equity Warms Up to Clean-Energy Tax Credits

Private-equity firms are beginning to tap a nascent market for clean-energy tax credits, betting on a boost to returns from helping project developers get better terms for the tradable credits.

