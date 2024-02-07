Moody's Cuts NYCB to Junk, Extending Sharp Decline in Shares

The downgrade is the latest blow to the besieged bank seeking to shore itself up after acquisitions and property losses.

Prudential Financial Names Frias to Succeed Tanji as Finance Chief

Prudential Financial promoted Yanela Frias as its next finance chief amid the upcoming departure of longtime executive Ken Tanji.

Digital Currency Group Objects to Genesis Global's Chapter 11 Plan

The proposed plan violates principles of the bankruptcy code by rewarding certain creditors more than they are owed, DCG says.

DBS Announces Bonus Shares; Rise in Quarterly Profit

DBS Group said its net profit for the fourth quarter rose mainly because of higher fees and commission income, and announced higher payout to its shareholders.

National Australia Bank Appoints New CEO, McEwan to Retire From Executive Roles

National Australia Bank has announced the appointment of Andrew Irvine as its incoming chief executive officer and managing director.

Warburg Pincus Alum's Coalesce Capital Banks $900 Million for Debut Fund

Stephanie Geveda's private-equity firm gained early fundraising traction with backing from former colleagues.

H&R Block Finance Chief Bowen To Retire

Bowen initially joined the company in 2004 as a senior treasury analyst. He has served as CFO since May 2016.

CFOs, After a Volatile Year, Capitalize on Favorable Conditions to Issue Debt

Strong issuance is expected to continue in February as companies take advantage of lower borrowing costs.

UBS Can Be the Next Morgan Stanley, but a Lot of Things Have to Go Right

To reach the same lofty valuation as its U.S. counterpart, the Swiss bank needs to juggle the integration of Credit Suisse with strong growth in wealth management.

America's Biggest Bank Is Growing the Old-Fashioned Way: Branches

Banking has gone digital, but JPMorgan is building bricks-and-mortar branches.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-24 0015ET