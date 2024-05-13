May 13, 2024 at 05:15 am EDT

Stocks Poised for Lower Open

The April consumer price index will be released on Wednesday, and Home Depot and Walmart will kick off the beginning of retail earnings season.

China to Start Sale of Ultralong Bond to Support Economy

China will start selling the first batch of a planned $138.37 billion ultralong bond issuance this week, as Beijing looks to provide more support to the economy.

Platinum Market Deficit Forecast Widens on Weak Supply, Sustained Demand

The precious metal is now forecast for a market deficit of 476,000 ounces in 2024 amid strained supply from the mining sector and resilient demand, according to a new report from the World Platinum Investment Council.

Wall Street Turns Up the Heat on Companies to Perform

Shares of companies that missed first-quarter earnings estimates have slid an average of 2.8%, compared with the five-year average of a 2.3% decline.

Inflation trap? Stock market's near-record run faces the most crucial CPI reading of 2024.

These ideas could help protect your portfolio from stubborn levels of inflation

Tumbling Inflation Expectations Ease Pressure on RBNZ to Tighten Further

Inflation expectations continued to tumble, greatly easing pressure on the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to further raise interest rates.

Wealth Managers, Charities Defend Fees From Donor-Advised Funds

"Strange bedfellows" are teaming up to oppose a Treasury Department proposal penalizing certain payments.

What's So Bad About Fixing Oil Prices?

A U.S. oil CEO's alleged collusion with OPEC isn't as alarming or evil as it seems.

There's Not Enough Power for America's High-Tech Ambitions

Georgia is a magnet for data centers and other cutting-edge industries, but vast electricity demands are clashing with the newcomers' green-energy goals.

China Disinflationary Headwinds Continue as Consumers Hold Back

Spending on travel and cars remains subdued as factory-gate prices fell for 19th straight month.

