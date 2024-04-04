Jobless claims climb to nine-week high of 221,000 - but there's no sign of worsening labor market

The number of Americans who applied for unemployment benefits last week rose to a nine-week high of 221,000. but they remained quite low and didn't show any deterioration in the labor market.

U.S. trade deficit widens for third straight month in February

The U.S. international trade deficit widened 1.9% in February to a seasonally adjusted $68.9 billion, the Commerce Department said Thursday. It is the third straight month with a wider deficit and the largest imbalance since last April.

U.S. Stocks Rise Ahead of Jobs Report

U.S. stocks climbed with investors looking ahead to the monthly jobs report due Friday.

Canada Goods-Trade Surplus Widens With Strongest Export Growth in Six Months

Canada's goods-trade surplus with the rest of the world widened more than expected in February as record gold shipments helped drive the strongest export growth in six months.

What's Wrong With the Economy? It's You, Not the Data

Many Americans believe that the economy and their finances are worse than they really are.

Banks Are Extending Office Loans. Are They Also Pretending?

Many 2023 maturities were pushed into 2024, giving lenders more time for rates to drop and other investors to come in.

This Small-Cap Stock Index Has Some Jumbo-Size Tenants

The combined market value of Super Micro Computer and MicroStrategy-the two largest stocks in the Russell 2000-has swelled to $87 billion.

U.S. Refiners Still Have Gas in the Tank

Disruptions in the Red Sea are helping boost refined fuel prices globally, and U.S. refiners have a distinct advantage.

It Isn't Just AI: Economic Hype Is Also Infecting Stocks

Despite the focus on technology giants, "cyclical" sectors have staged a less-conspicuous rally and are trading at stretched valuations.

Eurozone Activity Begins to Recover PMIs Show

Activity in the eurozone's private sector returned to growth last month, led by southern European economies while Germany and France continued to lag.

