STORY: Trump and his allies have begun a campaign to force Haley out of the race, with Trump threatening to banish from his political orbit any donors who continue to fund Haley. In response, Haley said, her campaign started selling t-shirts that said 'barred permanently' and raised $1.6 million for her campaign.

The 52-year-old former UN ambassador continued to raise questions about Trump's ability to be president at his age of 77, following several verbal gaffes by Trump, and said if he wants to take a cognitive test, he should debate her. Trump has refused to participate in any of the Republican nominating debates and is refusing to debate Haley.

She also took aim at his many legal woes, with the most recent civil trial ending on Friday with the jury ordering Trump to pay $83.3 million to the writer E. Jean Carroll, who said he destroyed her reputation as a trustworthy journalist by denying he raped her.

"All that time that he's spending in a courtroom defending himself, he's not fighting for the American people. Like he did on election night in New Hampshire, like he's done on his Twitter feed since he got the verdict. He has not once talked about the fact that he put us $8 trillion in debt in four years, that our kids are never going to forgive him for."

Haley has pledged to keep campaigning despite Trump's back-to-back wins in Iowa and New Hampshire. She is skipping the next Republican race, the Nevada caucuses on Feb. 6, focusing instead on the South Carolina primary on Feb. 24.