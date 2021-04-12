Ontario closes in-person schools due to rising COVID-19 cases - premier

April 12 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Ontario is
closing schools for in-person learning due to rising
variant-driven COVID-19 cases, Premier Doug Ford said on Monday
without mentioning when the remote learning would end.
Canada's most populous province shuttered most businesses to
in-store shopping and issued a four-week stay-at-home order last
week, in addition to closing restaurants for both indoor and
outdoor dining as ICU occupancy increased dramatically and
hospitals began cancelling elective surgeries for the second
time since the pandemic began.
"With COVID-19 spreading like wildfire, with these deadly
variants taking hold in Ontario, we simply can't be too cautious
right now," Ford said at a briefing in Toronto. "When it comes
to keeping our kids safe I will never take unnecessary risk."
Ford said they will keep an eye on the data to determine
when it is safe to resume in-person learning.
The government had until Monday insisted that schools were
safe to keep open, but this position was weakened when the
school board in Toronto, which accounts for 247,000 students and
is the largest school district in Canada, shut in-person classes
until April 18 last week.
"We will update parents once a date for a safe return to
in-person learning is recommended," Stephen Lecce, the
province's education minister, said.
Ford said he expected that 40% of adults in Ontario would be
vaccinated by the end of the four-week stay-at-home order, if
vaccine deliveries remained constant.
(Reporting by Moira Warburton in Vancouver, Editing by Franklin
Paul and Chizu Nomiyama)