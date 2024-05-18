STORY: The man who broke into former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home and assaulted her husband with a hammer was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Friday.

David DePape forcibly entered Pelosi's home in San Francisco early in the morning on October 28, 2022.

The politically motivated attack happened just a week before that year's congressional elections.

Pelosi was in Washington at the time.

Prosecutors say DePape was driven by the far-right conspiracy theories known as QAnon.

He acknowledged in trial testimony that he intended to take Pelosi hostage.

DePape clubbed Pelosi's husband Paul over the head with a hammer as police arrived at the scene and were able to subdue the attacker.

Paul Pelosi suffered skull fractures, requiring a metal plate in his head.

He described his continued struggles with dizziness, balance and permanent nerve damage in a letter to the judge ahead of Friday's sentencing.

In a separate letter, Nancy Pelosi urged the judge to impose a "very long" punishment.