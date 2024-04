MANILA, April 5 (Reuters) - Philippine annual inflation was at 3.7% in March, versus the previous month's 3.4% print, the statistics agency said on Friday.

Economists in a Reuters poll had forecast annual inflation at 3.8%, within the central bank's 3.4% to 4.2% forecast for the month. (Reporting by Mikhail Flores and Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty)