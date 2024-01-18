WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's Central Anti-corruption Bureau (CBA) on Thursday said its officers were carrying out "procedural activities" at state-controlled refiner Orlen.

The company had earlier denied a report by private broadcaster Radio Zet, which said that the CBA was searching Orlen's headquarters.

"We do not confirm the information regarding the alleged search of the premises at Orlen by the CBA," the company said in a post on social media platform X. "Orlen representatives cooperate with many institutions and bodies on an ongoing basis. Such meetings are regular and routine."

The CBA's statement said that officers from its Warsaw branch were carrying out "procedural activities" at Orlen "at the request of the regional prosecutor's office in Gdansk".

The Gdansk prosecutor's office said that the CBA officers' activities "constitute the implementation of the prosecutor's decision to demand the surrender of items, and not a search".

Its statement added that details of the investigation were classified and could not be disclosed.

