STORY: The 87-year-old pontiff, who is hobbled by mobility and respiratory issues but looked fitter this week, arrived in St Peter's with a wheelchair as he joined cardinals and bishops for Good Friday's Passion of the Lord service.

In previous years, Francis would start it prostrating himself on the marble floor of the basilica, but his physical condition no longer allows him to do so. Instead, he prayed silently in front of the altar from his wheelchair.

Francis will preside at an Easter Vigil service on Saturday (March 30) and then on Sunday (March 31) celebrate Easter Mass and read his twice-annual "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and world) message and blessing from the central balcony of St. Peter's.