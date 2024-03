Pope Francis skips Good Friday procession at Rome's Colosseum to protect health, Vatican says

March 29, 2024 at 04:18 pm EDT Share

ROME (Reuters) - Pope Francis will not attend a Good Friday procession at Rome's Colosseum to protect his health ahead of other Easter week engagements, the Vatican said.

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini, editing by Angus MacSwan)