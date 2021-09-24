Robert H. Lee Appointed New CEO and President of Automotive Technologies Continental North America Following Samir Salman Retirement

Robert (Bob) Lee will take over as the new Chief Executive Officer of Automotive Technologies Continental North America on January 1, 2022. He succeeds Samir Salman, who will retire after serving more than 27 years in the industry. Lee will also remain President of Continental North America with responsibility for leading customer, governmental and other external relationships across the region.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210924005409/en/

Samir Salman, CEO, Continental North America, announced his retirement after 27 years of outstanding service and leadership. (Photo: Business Wire)

“It’s been an honor to work alongside Samir for all these years. His leadership and expertise have been invaluable to Continental. On behalf of the Executive Board, we congratulate him on a wonderful career and wish him well in his well-deserved retirement,” said Helmut Matschi Continental Executive Board Member and Sponsor of the North American market. “Bob has exhibited exceptional leadership and innovative thinking throughout his career. We’re excited to see how he can help us build an even better future in North America.”

Lee first joined Continental in 2014 as the president and CEO of Continental Automotive Korea, where he led overall operations in the country. Lee is a leader with a proven record of success. Prior to joining Continental, he held various executive leadership positions in the automotive and technology industry. Among those, he served as the president and CEO of SK Continental E-motion, a joint venture global automotive battery system company formed by Continental and SK Innovation.

“It’s a special time for Continental as we build toward the future and continue to develop innovative, unique solutions in the technology space,” said Lee. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to learn alongside Samir whose knowledge and insight have been invaluable to me.”

Salman was appointed Chief Executive Officer, North America on June 1, 2008.

Prior to this appointment, Salman was Senior Vice President, Purchasing for Continental’s automotive divisions based in Frankfurt. He also served as Vice President for Continental’s worldwide Aftermarket business.

Salman joined Continental through the company’s acquisition of ITT Automotive in 1998. During his five-year career with ITT Automotive, he held both European and worldwide sales positions. Salman began his career with Bosch in 1989 as a product manager.

“Bob brings a diverse and deep business background that will be key in guiding our North America team in a rapidly changing industry. I have worked closely with Bob now for nearly two years and his fresh perspective will no doubt guide his leadership of the great team we have built here,” Salman said. “I have been fortunate to work with this team in North America for 14 years and it has been the highlight of my career.”

About Continental

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent, and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation. In 2020, Continental generated sales of €37.7 billion and currently employs around 193,000 people in 58 countries and markets. In 2021, the company celebrates its 150th anniversary.

Social Media

For the latest Continental news and information, follow us on:

Facebook: Continental USA

Twitter: @ContiPress

LinkedIn: Continental

Press portal: www.continental-press.com

Media center: continental.com/media-center

#SafelyThere Campaign: www.continental.com/safelythere

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210924005409/en/