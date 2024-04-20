(Reuters) - Semyon Eremin, a war correspondent for the Russian daily Izvestia, was killed on Friday in a drone attack in southeastern Ukraine, the daily said.

Izvestia said Eremin, 42, died of wounds suffered when a drone made a second pass over the area where he was reporting in Zaporizhzhia region.

Izvestia said Eremin had sent reports from many of the hottest battles in Ukraine's eastern regions during the 25-month-old war, including Mariupol, besieged by Russian troops for nearly three months in 2022.

He had also reported from Maryinka and Vuhledar, towns at the centre of many months of heavy fighting.

