S.Korea Finance Minister asks institutional investors to join corporate reform efforts

March 28, 2024 at 08:11 pm EDT Share

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's finance minister on Friday called on institutional investors to invest more in firms participating in the government's reform programme.

Choi Sang-mok said the government would consider additional reform measures to boost inflows into the local stock market, in a meeting with domestic institutional investors, including the country's pension fund, the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)