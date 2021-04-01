Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SLR Capital Partners Names Phil Guerin Chief Marketing Officer

04/01/2021 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SLR Capital Partners, LLC ("SLR"), a leading commercial finance platform with expertise across cash flow and specialty finance senior secured financing solutions for U.S. middle market companies, announces that Phil Guerin, Senior Partner and Head of Originations, has been named Chief Marketing Officer. Additionally, Mr. Guerin has joined SLR's Investment Committee. We appreciate and recognize Mr. Guerin's leadership role in delivering the firm's full suite of financing solutions to its clients.

As a Senior Partner and Head of Originations at SLR, Mr. Guerin has played an important role in the sponsor finance business as well as SLR's specialty finance platform. He serves as a board member for all of SLR's specialty finance companies and leads SLR's global origination effort.

"We are pleased to name Mr. Guerin Chief Marketing Officer of SLR Capital Partners," said Michael Gross, Co-Founder of SLR Capital Partners. "He has been instrumental in expanding our investment platform and fostering collaboration across the firm."

"As our Chief Marketing Officer, Mr. Guerin will continue to lead the firm's origination efforts," said Bruce Spohler, Co-Founder of SLR Capital Partners. "The experience and insight he brings to our capital allocation decisions will continue to benefit our investment process as a member of SLR's Investment Committee."

About SLR Capital Partners

SLR Capital Partners is an SEC-registered investment adviser that primarily invests in leveraged, U.S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow and asset-based senior secured investments. Currently, the Advisor manages over $7.5 billion of investable capital, including potential leverage, across its public and private BDCs, private credit funds and separately managed accounts.

Since its formation in 2006, SLR Capital Partners' platform has invested over $13.0 billion in approximately 1,300 different portfolio companies with approximately 200 private equity sponsors. The platform was founded by Michael Gross and Bruce Spohler, who each have over 30 years of investment experience through multiple credit cycles.

Investor Relations Contact
646-308-8770

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/slr-capital-partners-names-phil-guerin-chief-marketing-officer-301261089.html

SOURCE SLR Capital Partners, LLC


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pEmergent says it has disposed of spoilt COVID-19 vaccine batch
RE
05:58pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates PRAH, CMD, COHR, PRSP, BPFH; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
PR
05:58pAMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE  : Names Phyllis Zanghi as Chief Legal Officer
BU
05:53pAMERICAN AIRLINES  : strongly opposes Texas voting restriction bill
RE
05:53pWEST MINING  : Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
AQ
05:52pSOLARWINDS  : After hack, officials draw attention to supply chain threats
AQ
05:51pAveanna Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
GL
05:50pURANIUM PARTICIPATION  : Annual Report for the Year Ended February 28, 2021
PU
05:50pAxion Granted Partial Revocation Orders and Secures $20 Million Investment Agreement
NE
05:50pCORRECTION FROM SOURCE : FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $ 4,327,800
NE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ