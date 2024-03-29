SYNGENTA GROUP: SALES FOR FULL YEAR 2023 WERE $32.2 BLN, DOWN $1.2 BLN OR 4 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR
Stock market news
ETF of the week: Preferred Stocks, a mixed product between stocks and bonds
NVIDIA Corporation : Silicon Valley wants to break Nvidia's CUDA software monopoly
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors eye Fed rate cut, earnings as key to sustaining market rally
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Friday at 5 AM ET
Kamala Harris pushes the envelope as Biden struggles with some Democrats
Texas attorney general opens investigation into parts supplier for Boeing
(Reuters) - Texas attorney general Ken Paxton has opened an investigation into a supplier of parts for Boeing, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc after what he said were recurring issues with certain of those parts, his office said on Thursday.
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Friday at 3 AM ET
India keen on trade deals with Britain, Oman early in Modi's probable third term, sources say
KNAUS TABBERT : Knaus Tabbert delivers record FY23 results with a solid dividend hike
Thales : Announces Partnership with Saporo in Belgium to Empower Organizations with Enhanced Cybersecurity Resilience
Carrefour : Publication of Carrefour's 2023 Universal Registration Document