By Helena Smolak
Sartorius shares dropped after its first-quarter revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell.
At 0749 GMT, shares of Sartorius traded 11.2% lower at EUR291.5, reaching its lowest point year-to-date if maintained until market close.
The company's revenue fell 9.3% to 819.6 million euros ($874.8 million) in the first quarter compared to the prior-year period. Its Ebitda declined 13.8% to EUR234.4 million.
