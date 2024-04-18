By Helena Smolak

Sartorius shares dropped after its first-quarter revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell.

At 0749 GMT, shares of Sartorius traded 11.2% lower at EUR291.5, reaching its lowest point year-to-date if maintained until market close.

The company's revenue fell 9.3% to 819.6 million euros ($874.8 million) in the first quarter compared to the prior-year period. Its Ebitda declined 13.8% to EUR234.4 million.

Write to Helena Smolak at helena.smolak@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-18-24 0405ET