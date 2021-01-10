Saudi Crown Prince launches zero-carbon city in NEOM business zone

DUBAI/LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's crown prince
on Sunday unveiled plans to build a zero carbon city at NEOM,
the first major construction project for the $500 billion
flagship business zone aimed at diversifying the economy of the
world's largest oil exporter.
Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in a rare televised appearance,
said the city, known as "The Line", would extend over 170 km
(105 miles) and be able to house one million residents in
"carbon-positive urban developments powered by 100% clean
energy".
"Why should we sacrifice nature for the sake of
development?" Prince Mohammed said. "We need to transform the
concept of a conventional city into that of a futuristic one."
There have been few announcements regarding NEOM since it
was first announced by de facto ruler Prince Mohammed to much
fanfare in 2017 as a pillar of his Vision 2030 plan to rid the
Saudi Arabia of its reliance on crude revenues.
A Saudi statement said construction would start in the first
quarter of 2021 and that the city was expected to contribute $48
billion to the kingdom's gross domestic product and create
380,000 jobs. No value was announced for the project.
Prince Mohammed outlined key highlights of the city: zero
cars, zero streets, zero carbon emissions and Artificial
Intelligence.
NEOM, a 26,500 square km (10,230 square mile) high-tech
development with several zones, including an industrial and
logistics areas, is planned for completion in 2025.
Saudi Arabia's efforts to attract foreign capital and
investment were dealt a blow in 2018 after many Western
investors were unnerved by the murder of prominent journalist
Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom's Istanbul consulate which
triggered an international furore.
Last year, a sharp drop in oil prices and the outbreak of
COVID-19 dealt a blow to the Saudi economy.
(Reporting by Marwa Rashad, Ghaida Ghantous and Nayera
Abdallah; Editing by Alexander Smith and Bernadette Baum)