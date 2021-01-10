Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Saudi Crown Prince launches zero-carbon city in NEOM business zone

01/10/2021 | 02:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBAI/LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's crown prince on Sunday unveiled plans to build a zero carbon city at NEOM, the first major construction project for the $500 billion flagship business zone aimed at diversifying the economy of the world's largest oil exporter.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in a rare televised appearance, said the city, known as "The Line", would extend over 170 km (105 miles) and be able to house one million residents in "carbon-positive urban developments powered by 100% clean energy".

"Why should we sacrifice nature for the sake of development?" Prince Mohammed said. "We need to transform the concept of a conventional city into that of a futuristic one."

There have been few announcements regarding NEOM since it was first announced by de facto ruler Prince Mohammed to much fanfare in 2017 as a pillar of his Vision 2030 plan to rid the Saudi Arabia of its reliance on crude revenues.

A Saudi statement said construction would start in the first quarter of 2021 and that the city was expected to contribute $48 billion to the kingdom's gross domestic product and create 380,000 jobs. No value was announced for the project.

Prince Mohammed outlined key highlights of the city: zero cars, zero streets, zero carbon emissions and Artificial Intelligence.

NEOM, a 26,500 square km (10,230 square mile) high-tech development with several zones, including an industrial and logistics areas, is planned for completion in 2025.

Saudi Arabia's efforts to attract foreign capital and investment were dealt a blow in 2018 after many Western investors were unnerved by the murder of prominent journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom's Istanbul consulate which triggered an international furore.

Last year, a sharp drop in oil prices and the outbreak of COVID-19 dealt a blow to the Saudi economy. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad, Ghaida Ghantous and Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Alexander Smith and Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.19% 56.25 Delayed Quote.5.44%
WTI 3.30% 52.605 Delayed Quote.5.70%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:15pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : Inflation, Exports and Retail Sales
DJ
02:35pSIMON THOMPSON : Britain's Royal Mail to name Simon Thompson as next CEO -Sky News
RE
02:29pSaudi Crown Prince launches zero-carbon city in NEOM business zone
RE
01:16pFrance records 15,944 new COVID cases, 151 deaths in last 24 hours
RE
12:38pSaudi Arabia to build zero carbon city in NEOM business zone
RE
12:19p'Wonder Woman 1984' Stays Atop Domestic Box Office
RE
10:15aNew York Transit Officials to Vote on Fare Increase
DJ
10:15aThe Top Stock Funds of 2020 -- Journal Report
DJ
09:00aWall St Week Ahead-As political risk fades, earnings may start to matter again
RE
08:15aA Small Tax Change Is a Boon for Permanent Life Insurance
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BMW AG : Nio launches first electric sedan model as Tesla delivers China-built SUV
2KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Apple, Hyundai set to agree electric car tie-up, says Korea IT News
3S&P 500 : Investors look to upcoming U.S. earnings for a view into 2021
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : What Is the Brobdingnagian Base? -- Journal Report
5HUMANIGEN, INC. : HUMANIGEN : and EVERSANA Announce Partnership to Support the Launch and Commercialization of..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ