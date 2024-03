March 29, 2024 at 11:24 am EDT

CAIRO, March 29 (Reuters) - The Saudi central bank's net foreign assets fell by $7.20 billion in February from the previous month, central bank data showed on Friday.

The net foreign assets decreased to 1.545 trillion riyals ($411.96 billion) from 1.572 trillion riyals in January.

Net foreign assets were down 4.9% year-on-year in February. ($1 = 3.7504 riyals) (Reporting by Yomna Ehab and Enas Alashray Editing by Gareth Jones)