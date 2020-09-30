Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Si2 : Compact Model Coalition Releases Vital Updates to Industry Workhorse BSIM-Bulk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 10:01am EDT

The Si2 Compact Model Coalition has released important updates to the popular BSIM-Bulk standard, a compact SPICE model developed by researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, and supported by developers at the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur.

Three years in the making, the latest version of BSIM-Bulk offers improved accuracy, convergence and performance over the previous version and various bug fixes. It also features high-voltage transistor modeling, node collapsing, improved flicker noise modeling, and enhanced tuning flexibility in capacitances.

“The new high voltage model provides a good unified solution to low and medium rating of HV-MOS,” said Kaiman Chan of Texas Instruments, chair of the BSIM-Bulk Working Group. “HV-MOS devices are commonly used in radio frequency power amplifiers, power management integrated circuits, and smart power ICs in consumer and automotive applications. BSIM-Bulk’s latest update enables designers to account for unique device phenomena, which are critical for circuit simulation of high-voltage devices.”

To meet the speed requirements of an evolving industry, the latest version of BSIM-Bulk also offers node collapsing, resulting in faster runtime and reduced simulation and design times for modern billion-transistor systems.

The updates also include a revamped flicker noise model, which is relevant to low-noise analog and radio frequency applications. “As the standard method for small-signal flicker noise does not scale to that of large signals, BSIM-Bulk introduced changes for modeling both small and large signal noise accurately,” said Avirup Dasgupta, post-doctoral developer at the University of California, Berkeley. “BSIM-Bulk updates also provide enhanced tuning flexibility of capacitances, increasing accuracy in AC, transient and RF simulation.”

CMC chair Peter Lee praised the group, saying, “These updates add significant breadth and depth to BSIM-Bulk to ensure the model will continue serving the industry for current and future technology generations. The time savings in circuit simulations alone are impressive and provide a meaningful boost to designers.”

The CMC is a collaborative industry group that standardizes SPICE device models. In addition to direct interaction with model developers and priority standing for bug fix and enhancement requests, CMC members receive 18-month advance model access before general release.

About Si2

Founded in 1988, Si2 is a leading research and development joint venture that provides standard interoperability solutions for integrated circuit design tools. All Si2 activities are carried out under the auspices of the National Cooperative Research and Production Act of 1993, the fundamental law that defines R&D joint ventures and offers them a large measure of protection against federal antitrust laws.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:10aBB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : 09/30/2020 Information to the Market – Attendance in an online event - "Live"
PU
10:10aFIRST SENSOR AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10:10aSHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. :
EQ
10:10aLANXESS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10:08aAn Industrial Packaging Market Client Realizes Substantial Savings on Operational Cost with Market Intelligence Solutions | Infiniti's Recent Successful Client Engagement
BU
10:08aMARCUS : Hotels & Resorts Announces the Appointment of Andrew Flack as Chief Commercial Officer
BU
10:08aFLDM CLASS ACTION DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard Reminds Investors of the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in a Securities Fraud Class Action Against Fluidigm Corporation
GL
10:07aAEP Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against American Electric Power Company, Inc.
GL
10:06aGlobal Antifungal Drugs Market to Surpass US$ 13,132.8 Mn by 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)
BU
10:05aNEOENERGIA S A : Up to 2022, Neoenergia's generation installed capacity, with the start-up of new wind farms wi...
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COVESTRO AG : Covestro buys DSM's resins unit for 1.6 bln euros
2EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA : EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : partners with Routes Car Rental in Canada, with its Eur..
3BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : Buoyant Boohoo lifts profit despite supply chain scandal
4MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Micron yet to regain license to sell to Huawei, pressuring sales
5LONZA GROUP AG : Lonza confident of 2020 target for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine supply

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group