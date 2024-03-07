For the year ended December 31, the country's biggest life insurer posted headline earnings per share, a measure of corporate profit in South Africa, of 7.02 rand, up from 4.73 rand.
(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by Jason Neely)
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African insurer Sanlam Ltd on Thursday reported a 48% jump in full-year profit helped by better market returns on investment of premiums and growth in new business volumes.
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|74.23 ZAR
|+2.03%
|+3.38%
|8.51B
|422.7 PTS
|-0.03%
|+0.11%
|-
|141.5 PTS
|+0.16%
|-0.63%
|-
|1,931 PTS
|-0.98%
|+1.39%
|-
