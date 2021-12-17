Log in
Southwest CEO tests positive for COVID-19 after Senate hearing -- airline

12/17/2021 | 01:43pm EST
Senate Hearing Examines U.S. Airline Industry

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Southwest Chief Executive Gary Kelly tested positive for COVID-19 after appearing at a U.S. Senate hearing on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the airline confirmed to Reuters.

Kelly appeared at the Senate Commerce hearing with the CEOs of United Airlines and American Airlines as well as a senior Delta Air Lines executive and the head of a flight attendants union.

The other airlines did not immediately comment on whether their executives had tested for COVID-19.

Southwest confirmed Kelly's positive test after Reuters learned of it through other officials. Kelly did not wear a mask for parts of the hearing and questioned the health benefit of masks on airplanes.

"I think the case is very strong that masks don't add much if anything in the air cabin environment -- it's very safe, very high quality compared to any other indoor setting," Kelly said.

Kelly told other airlines of the positive test on Thursday.

(Reporting by David Shepardson;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 3.60% 17.115 Delayed Quote.4.76%
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. 3.30% 36.9699 Delayed Quote.-10.97%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. 1.18% 39.96 Delayed Quote.-15.19%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 3.00% 41.23 Delayed Quote.-7.40%
