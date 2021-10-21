Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sterling dips as risk currencies' rally pauses

10/21/2021 | 05:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: British Pound Sterling banknotes are stacked in piles at the Money Service Austria company's headquarters in Vienna

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling dipped below one-month highs on Thursday, tracking a similar move in risk-oriented currencies which lost some momentum against the dollar after a rally fuelled by rising prices for commodities.

The pound has risen about 3% against the dollar since late September, on the back of expectations of an imminent interest rate hike by the Bank of England.

A dip in September inflation is seen unlikely to stop the Bank of England from raising interest rates soon.

"BoE tightening expectations have surged, with the first hike now fully priced for the November 4th (BoE) meeting", ING analysts said in a note.

The pound was down 0.17%, at $1.3799 at 0830 GMT, slightly below a one-month high of $1.3834 reached on Tuesday.

Against the euro, the pound was down 0.07% at 84.31 pence.

While there is a strong consensus about the BoE being the first major central bank to raise interest rates in the post-pandemic cycle, a poll of economists by Reuters showed the first hike could come only early next year, later than markets are pricing in.

A batch of disappointing data for economic growth and employment could potentially weaken the pound as it could lead BoE policy makers to a 'wait and see' strategy and delay a decision about interest rates.

Some analysts also believe sterling's ascent in recent weeks has been slowed by post-Brexit trading fears, supply chain bottlenecks and resurgent COVID-19 infections.

Britain's cases could rise to 100,000 a day, health minister Sajid Javid said on Wednesday, but added that no further contingency measures were about to be implemented at this time.

However, some positive news came on Thursday morning for the British government which will present its budget forecasts on Oct. 27.

Data showed British public borrowing fell by almost half in the first six months of the current financial year from a post-World War Two high a year earlier, when the economy faced the full force of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.23% 0.54235 Delayed Quote.-3.63%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.28% 0.64304 Delayed Quote.2.01%
BELIEVE 0.00% 17.55 Real-time Quote.0.00%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.04% 1.18553 Delayed Quote.5.96%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.13% 1.38036 Delayed Quote.0.85%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.06% 0.58734 Delayed Quote.2.00%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.02% 0.696471 Delayed Quote.8.14%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.03% 0.81056 Delayed Quote.3.06%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.05% 0.84339 Delayed Quote.-5.61%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.09% 1.1641 Delayed Quote.-4.78%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.04% 0.009681 Delayed Quote.-3.69%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.06% 0.011479 Delayed Quote.2.12%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.04% 0.013367 Delayed Quote.-2.75%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.29% 0.71782 Delayed Quote.-0.37%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.12% 0.72448 Delayed Quote.-0.86%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.09% 0.859033 Delayed Quote.5.02%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:13aCeo of spain's bankinter says bank is commited to reach net profit target of around 550 mln by 2023
RE
05:08aEUROPE GAS-Prices fall as drop in coal markets offsets higher demand
RE
05:03aSterling dips as risk currencies' rally pauses
RE
05:03aChina coal futures slump as gov't signals intervention to ease power crisis
RE
05:02aCHINA EVERGRANDE : Stocks stall, oil cools, Evergrande and lira fall
RE
04:58aStocks stall, oil cools, Evergrande and lira fall
RE
04:57aCard spending in UK falls below pre-COVID average - ONS
RE
04:57aBitcoin hovers below peak, doubts linger over boost from U.S. ETF
RE
04:54aChina banking sector's bad loan ratio rises as pandemic impact persists
RE
04:54aChina Evergrande secures bond extension as chairman foots project bills
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba founder Ma spotted in Mallorca in rare trip abroad after China ..
2Nel ASA: Third quarter 2021 financial results
3Tesla says new factories will need time to ramp up, posts record revenu..
4Intrum : Report Q321 Eng
5Australia's South32 says Q1 met coal output drops 15%, sees prices risi..

HOT NEWS