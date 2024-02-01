Up:
- Corteva Enjoys Stock Surge on Strong Q4 Earnings and Positive 2024 Outlook
Corteva's shares soared by 18% following a robust fourth-quarter earnings report that surpassed Wall Street's profit expectations, largely due to strong seed prices. The company reported an operating profit of 15 cents per share, outperforming the estimated 6 cents per share. Net sales also exceeded expectations. Improved volume and pricing in the crop protection segment contributed to the positive results. Looking ahead, Corteva anticipates growth in sales volumes for both seeds and crop protection in 2024. This optimistic outlook, coupled with a planned $1 billion share buy-back, has bolstered investor confidence despite previous demand challenges in South America.
- Ferrari Accelerates Toward $100 Billion Market Value on Strong Orders
Ferrari's shares hit record highs, pushing the company's market value toward the $100 billion mark. The surge in stock price, over 13%, was driven by the company's strong order book and positive revenue and earnings growth forecast for the year. CEO Benedetto Vigna's confidence in meeting the high-end of 2026 targets has reassured investors, leading to a significant increase in the stock's value.
- Elliott Investment Management Secures Board Seat at Etsy, Shares Climb
Etsy's shares increased by 8% after Elliott Investment Management reached an agreement with the online marketplace, granting the activist investment firm a board seat. Elliott, now the largest investor in Etsy with a 13% economic stake, has a history of driving significant value creation in companies it invests in, as evidenced by the performance of Pinterest's stock after Elliott's involvement. The cooperative nature of the negotiations between Etsy and Elliott and the appointment of Elliott's portfolio manager Marc Steinberg to Etsy's board have likely contributed to the positive investor sentiment.
Down:
- C.H. Robinson Misses Q4 Estimates Amid Weak Freight Demand, Shares Dip
C.H. Robinson's shares fell 13% after the company reported fourth-quarter results that fell short of analysts' expectations. The freight broker's performance was impacted by lower freight demand, which has been a challenge for the logistics industry due to a shift in consumer spending and ongoing supply chain issues. The company's revenue dropped by 17% to $4.2 billion, and adjusted earnings were only 50 cents per share, below the expected 81 cents per share.
- Aflac Shares Decline After Missing Quarterly Profit Forecasts
Aflac's shares dropped 9% after the insurer reported fourth-quarter profits that did not meet Wall Street's estimates. The stronger dollar and underperformance in its Japanese unit were key factors. Aflac also reduced its 2026 sales expectations for Japan, which has contributed to the decline in share price. The company's adjusted profit was $1.25 per share, missing the $1.45 estimate.