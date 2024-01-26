Following Wall Street good performance yesterday due to better-than-expected US GDP figures, the FTSE 100 is up 1% this morning. Energy stocks continue to benefit from higher oil prices, caused by a decline in US inventories and new economic support measures form China.

Yesterday, the European Central Bank kept its rates unchanged, and suggested that there won't be a rate cut before the summer, but traders think that the first one will come in April.

New data shows confidence in the UK has reached its highest level in two years, with GfK’s consumer confidence index gaining three points to minus 19 this month.

Superdry announced the resignation of CFO Shaun Wills, effective March 31, and named Giles David as interim CFO starting January 29, with shares rising over 2%. The company also reported a challenging Christmas season and does not expect near-term market improvements, with a 13.7% drop in group sales for the 12-week period ended January 20.

UK home retailer Wickes expects annual profit at the upper end of market expectations, citing cost control and steady demand, with shares climbing as much as 4.9%. However, the company anticipates a decline in like-for-like sales in the 'Do-It-For-Me' category as the COVID-related demand boom cools off.

WH Smith reported an 8% rise in total sales for the 20 weeks to January 20, with significant growth in its Travel arm. The company is confident of significant growth in 2024.

Ashtead Group priced an $850 million offering of 5.800% senior notes due 2034, with proceeds for general corporate purposes and debt repayment under its credit facility. The stock jumped nearly 7%.

Lloyds Banking Group is expected to cut nearly 1,600 jobs across its branch network as it shifts towards digital services, creating 830 new roles related to its online push.

