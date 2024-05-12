STORY: :: Swiss rapper and singer Nemo reflects on winning the Eurovision Song Contest 2024

:: May 12, 2024

:: Malmo, Sweden

:: Nemo, Eurovision Song Contest winner

"Just to be a part of it was special and to know that a song that has changed my life and a song where I just speak about my story has touched so many people and maybe inspired other people to stay true to their story is the most insane thing that has ever happened to me."

"I have to say this whole experience was really intense and not just pleasant all the way. There were a lot of things that didn't seem like it was all about love and unity and that made me really sad. And at the same time, there was so much love here as well and there was so much coming together and there were so many different cultures meeting and people that just are full of positivity, love for music and that really gave me hope."

Nemo, 24, won the contest with "The Code", a drum-and-bass, opera, rap and rock song, about Nemo's journey of self-discovery as a non-binary person.

Croatia's Baby Lasagna, real name Marko Purisic, 28, came second with "Rim Tim Tagi Dim". Israel's Eden Golan, 20, finished fifth in the contest despite demonstrators' calls for a boycott of the country.

Twenty-five countries competed in the final after Dutch artist Joost Klein was expelled earlier on Saturday (May 11) due to a complaint filed by a production crew member.

The Eurovision winner is awarded the contest's official glass trophy, which is shaped like a classic, old-fashioned microphone, with sand blasted and painted details. The winner also gets to host the competition the following year.